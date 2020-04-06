Turkey to distribute masks for free and to build two more hospitals

  • April 06 2020 20:25:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey will establish two more hospitals with a capacity of 1,000 beds each in Istanbul for amid the novel coronavirus pandemic across the globe, the country's president said on April 6. 

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said following a virtual cabinet meeting that each of the hospitals would be on either side of the province divided by the Bosphorus Strait with one side in Europe and the other in Asia.

He added that the Turkish health care system surpassed the "important threshold" of 20,000 daily coronavirus tests.

Referring to a recent decision to distribute medical masks to people between the ages of 20 and 65 free-of-charge, Erdoğan said local officials had begun distribution efforts, adding that the sale of masks is prohibited in the country.

He informed that 1.5 billion liras (over $221M) have been raised by Turkish citizens and companies after a National Solidarity Campaign was launched last week.

"We started preparations to deliver aid to 2.3 million households," he went on to say.

