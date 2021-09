Turkey to convene National Education Council in December

ANKARA

Turkey to convene National Education Council before the end of this year, the Turkish president said on Sept. 14.

“We decided to convene the National Education Council, which I believe will open new horizons for Turkey in the field of education, on Dec. 1-3 this year,” said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Twitter.

“I wish the National Education Council to be beneficial to all our education community,” Erdopan added.