Turkey to contribute to EU initiative to fund vaccine studies: Spokesperson

  • May 03 2020 10:46:00

Turkey to contribute to EU initiative to fund vaccine studies: Spokesperson

ANKARA
Turkey to contribute to EU initiative to fund vaccine studies: Spokesperson

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend a videoconference meeting of the EU this week about a fundraising campaign on supporting vaccine studies against the COVID-19 pandemic, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said on May 2.

“Next week, a study will be carried out on the creation of a common vaccination fund led by the EU, with the participation of our president. We will contribute as well,” he said, speaking to the TV 24 broadcaster.

The EU and several other international actors have stepped up for securing financial support for a medical response against the ongoing pandemic. The EU will host an online conference on May 4 for governments and organizations to pledge money to support the search for a vaccine to the novel coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week.

“To support this global initiative, funding is needed,” von der Leyen told a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel. “I hope that countries and organizations all over the world will respond to this call,” she said.

The online conference aims to collect at least 7.5 billion euros (6.6 billion British pounds) in funding to support the global response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The most important aspect of this period is to issue our priorities. The international order will undergo radical changes in many areas. We know that the legitimacy of international institutions and organizations is being questioned,” Kalın said.

“The EU is under serious criticism for its responses to this outbreak. How effective the World Health Organization was [WHO] in this process, this is one of the issues questioned. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] is questioned in the same way because a sufficiently strong leadership has not been put forward,” he noted.

The major economies bigger than Turkey has suffered, he said and added: “On this occasion, we have shown what can be done by using the facilities we have in the best way,” Kalın stated.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

    Daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 in Turkey

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

    Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

  4. Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

    Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

  5. Turkey to contribute to EU initiative to fund vaccine studies: Spokesperson

    Turkey to contribute to EU initiative to fund vaccine studies: Spokesperson
Recommended
Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution

Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution
Tests to be carried out to find ‘ghost spreaders’

Tests to be carried out to find ‘ghost spreaders’
Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly
Over 28,000 returnees from abroad in quarantine

Over 28,000 returnees from abroad in quarantine
Turkeys Maarif supports Ethiopia in combatting virus

Turkey's Maarif supports Ethiopia in combatting virus
Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

Turkey neutralizes 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria
Two gendarmeries killed in clash with terrorists

Two gendarmeries killed in clash with terrorists
WORLD Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Florida deputies arrested a man who had been living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it felt like a “tropical paradise.”
ECONOMY Tea pickers on high demand amid travel curbs

Tea pickers on high demand amid travel curbs

Tea growers in the eastern Black Sea region are desperately looking for workers to harvest tea on their land plants after authorities have introduced curbs on travel and limited entrance to and exit from the cities.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 