Turkey’s top security board focuses on terror elements beyond its southern borders

ANKARA

The National Security Council (MGK) has focused on Turkey’s continuing struggle against the presence of terror organizations beyond its southern borders, namely in Syria and Iraq, and called on relevant international actors to fulfill their responsibilities in regards to combatting terror.



The MGK held its first meeting in 2021 on late Jan. 28 under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and with the participation of senior civilian, military and intelligence officials.



A communiqué released after the meeting informed that the MGK had a broad assessment on the ongoing anti-terror operations being carried out by the security forces inside and outside the country. It also recalled Turkey’s efforts to eliminate the presence of the PKK in Iraq and Syria which is the fundamental source of the instability in the region.



Turkey and Iraq had recently held talks on how to cooperate against the PKK in northern Iraq. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had paid a visit to Baghdad and Arbil in a bid to coordinate joint actions against the PKK in Sinjar province and elsewhere in northern Iraq.



The MGK called on international actors to fulfill their responsibilities but did not specify to whom this message is sent. Turkey has long been seriously disturbed about the United States military and political support to the YPG, PKK’s Syria’s offshoot.



Turkey to protect its right in Mediterranean



The communiqué also addressed Turkey’s views on the eastern Mediterranean where it had serious conflicts with Greece, France and the EU in 2020.



Turkey will continue to decisively protect its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Cyprus, the MGK said, adding Ankara will continue fulfilling its responsibilities for peace. It said that Turkey has always sided with diplomacy and dialogue on every platform for the resolution of disputes related to the Aegean, eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus.