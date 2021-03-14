Turkey to continue anti-terror campaign in Syria as civil war marks 10th year

  • March 14 2021 16:45:00

ANKARA
Turkey has saluted the continued struggle of the Syrian people for democracy, justice and freedoms in a statement on the 10th anniversary of the civil war, underlining its anti-terror struggle against ISIL and the YPG will also endure.

In a written statement issued on March 14, the Foreign Ministry recalled that half a million innocent people were killed and half of the Syrian people were displaced because of the turmoil caused by the brutal response of the Syrian regime against the people’s peaceful demonstrations for democracy and rights.

“We salute the Syrian people’s uncompromising struggle for rights and freedom even under these conditions,” read the statement. “We reiterate Turkey’s, as a state and people, solidarity with our Syrian brothers.”

Turkey will continue its efforts both in the field and on the table for a lasting and sustainable solution in Syria under the U.N. auspices and for the return of the refugees to their homes, the statement underlined.

“Turkey, at the same time, will determinately pursue its fight against all the terror organizations, particularly ISIL and the PKK/YPG, that pose an existentialist threat to its national security and to the territorial integrity of Syria,” read the statement. “Efforts to legitimize the terror organizations’ separatist agendas will not be tolerated.”

Turkey is hosting 3.7 million Syrians and playing a pivotal role in meeting the urgent needs of the people in Syria, it recalled, calling on the international community to fully commit to their humanitarian responsibilities.

The European Union is facing further shortfalls in its coronavirus inoculation programme after pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said production problems and export restrictions would reduce planned deliveries of its vaccine.
Business representatives have expressed their appreciation for Turkey's new economic reform package aimed at boosting investment, production, jobs, and exports.
Galatasaray shut out Hes Kablo Kayserispor 3-0 on March 13 in a Turkish Süper Lig game.