Turkey to celebrate ‘Environment Week’ annually

  • May 22 2022 15:51:00

ANKARA 
Turkey will celebrate “Environment Week” every year in the week covering World Environment Day, June 5, according to a circular signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Turkey Environment Week will be celebrated every year with a different motto decided by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry,” the circular published in the Official Gazette on May 21 said.

“All logos, invitations, posters and visual documents of the week’s events will be printed within the country’s zero-waste policy,” it added.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 across the globe since 1974.

Environment Minister Murat Kurum announced the circular on a Twitter post on May 22. “We will protect and leave a green Earth to our children,” the minister added.

Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning
