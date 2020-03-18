Turkey to begin remote university classes on March 23

  • March 18 2020 16:17:33

Turkey to begin remote university classes on March 23

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
The head of Turkey's top higher education body announced on Wednesday that universities would begin providing online classes on March 23 amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

With schools, universities and colleges closed since March 13 amid efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, education has been yet another field severely affected by the COVID-19 disease, said Yekta Saraç, the head of Turkey's Council of Higher Education.

In a press conference, Saraç said Turkish education authorities quickly took action and planned alternative methods to assist students.

Upon the review of legislation, infrastructure, human resources, content and practice about remote education, Saraç told reporters that the council had found that the majority of universities in the country would be able to contribute to the initiative.

He said that over 6,000 lecturers and 50,000 students have been trained for online education over the past two years, thus easing the transition.

Saraç noted that universities lacking the necessary digital infrastructure would have access to a content cluster prepared in collaboration between the council and Ministry of National Education.

WORLD Germany pledges 125 million euros for Syrians in Idlib

Germany pledges 125 million euros for Syrians in Idlib

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged further funds for Syrians in Idlib after a video conference call held with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Boris Johnson on March 17 during which they discussed the Syrian refugee crisis, Libya and the coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY Contactless payment in Turkey soars amid coronavirus fears

Contactless payment in Turkey soars amid coronavirus fears

Contactless payments via credit and debit cards have soared across Turkey in February and March, the Interbank Card Center (BKM) chairperson has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.