Turkey tests indigenous UAV camera

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish-made Common Aperture Targeting System (CATS) camera was tested on Nov. 4 to equip TB2 armed unmanned combat aerial vehicles.

TB2, developed by UAV producer Baykar, shot a test target by using CATS cameras, produced by the Turkish defense giant Aselsan, Baykar tweeted on Friday.

The armed UAV successfully shot the target with MAM-L missile, manufactured by another Turkish defense firm Roketsan.

In October, Canada announced that it has suspended arms export permits to Turkey over allegations that it is using Canadian technology in the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh.

Following Canada's move, Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency announced that the Turkish defense industry is proceeding on its way, regardless of embargo decisions.