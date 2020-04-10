Turkey takes step on wastewater management amid virus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Environment Ministry on April 9 issued a circular on the management of wastewater as part of measures against the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

As part of the efforts to stem the novel coronavirus, Turkey's Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum announced a new circular right after another one on waste management.

"Disinfection will be applied to the treated wastewater used in irrigation. Water sports and crop washing will not be allowed in river areas where treated wastewater is discharged," Kurum said on Twitter.

Treatment facilities will strictly apply hygiene rules, he added.

On April 9, the ministry announced the 15-article circular on waste management due to a rise in the use and wastes of hygiene products, including masks and gloves.