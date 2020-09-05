Turkey supports military talks initiative with Greece: Defense minister

  • September 05 2020 09:48:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey supports an initiative on talks between military officials of Turkey and Greece, following the meeting between the Turkish president and NATO chief, the country’s defense minister said in the capital Ankara on Sept. 4. 

“After the meeting of Turkish President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] and NATO Secretary-General [Jens Stoltenberg], there is an initiative to start talks [on the Eastern Mediterranean] between the military officials [of Turkey and Greece], which we support,” Hulusi Akar said at a graduation ceremony at the National Defense University in Ankara.

France’s statements on the Eastern Mediterranean and Iraq “do not contribute to the spirit of the alliance, nor to peace or dialogue,” Akar said.

On Sept. 4, Stoltenberg announced that Turkey and Greece agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration in the region, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey- the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean- has sent out drillships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.

Dialogue for fairly sharing these resources will be a win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.

Top Turkish diplomat, NATO chief discuss E Med 

Meanwhile, the Turkish foreign minister and NATO secretary-general on Sept. 4 discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean over the phone.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Stoltenberg also discussed recent developments, according to diplomatic sources.

The Turkish foreign minister on Sept. 4 said his Greek counterpart denied agreeing to NATO’s proposal for an unconditional meeting on tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

 

 

