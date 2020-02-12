Turkey, Slovenia eye joint businesses in 3rd countries

  • February 12 2020 09:23:18

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey offers opportunities in making inroads in the automotive and health tourism sectors in various regions, the head of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) said on Feb. 11.

For over a year, Turkey has been doing “serious work” with Germany, France, Japan, and Hungary towards cooperation in other countries thanks to the country's quality work, speed, and competitiveness, Nail Olpak told the Turkey-Slovenia Business Forum in Istanbul.

"I would like to remind our Slovenian friends that the perception of our country in those markets is important," he underlined.

Fatih Canpolat, the head of DEIK's Turkey-Slovenia Business Council, stressed that in 2019 the trade volume between the two countries had risen 20% on an annual basis to top the $2 billion mark.

Canpolat pointed to the “significant potential” in several sectors of both sides, such as infrastructure, construction, tourism, automobiles, logistics, IT, biotechnology, medicine, and health tourism.

The close ties Slovenia, an EU member since 20014, enjoys with the union is an advantage for Turkish companies seeking to enter European markets, Canpolat added.

Zeljko Puljic, Canpolat's Slovenian counterpart, also said that the existing cooperation between the two countries can be improved.

Slovenia is currently focused especially on infrastructure investments, and there are opportunities for running joint business in the country, he said.

 

 

