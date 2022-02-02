Turkey slams Council of Europe for intervening in ongoing Kavala case

  • February 02 2022 16:21:16

Turkey slams Council of Europe for intervening in ongoing Kavala case

ANKARA
Turkey slams Council of Europe for intervening in ongoing Kavala case

Ankara has accused the Council of Europe of interfering in an ongoing judicial process on businessman Osman Kavala after the body’s political organ voted in favor of moving the infringement procedure against Turkey forward.

The Committee of Ministers by a majority vote on Feb. 2 in Strasbourg decided to ask the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) whether Turkey infringed the European Convention on Human Rights by not implementing the court’s verdict on Kavala.

The ECHR had ruled that Kavala’s rights were breached in late 2019 and asked Turkey to release the civil society activist and businessman who has been behind bars since 2017.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in a written statement on Feb. 2, reacted against the vote result and recalled that the Turkish judiciary had actually implemented the court’s ruling but Kavala is still in prison because of other charges.

“The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe continued its approach, which is an intervention in the ongoing independent judicial process in our country, and violated the principle of respect for the judicial process,” read the statement.

It also described the Committee of Ministers’ effort to keep Kavala case on the agenda while there are so many other cases pending before the body as not a sign of a good-will, deliberate and inconsistent.

“It is obvious that this biased decision taken with political motives, disregarding the ongoing court case process in domestic law, has damaged the reputation of the European human rights system. In order to ensure the effectiveness of the Council of Europe human rights system, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe must abandon its partisan and selective approach,” said the ministry.

ECONOMY Exports hit all-time high for January

Exports hit all-time high for January
MOST POPULAR

  1. Police crack down on major fraud network

    Police crack down on major fraud network

  2. Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

    Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

  3. Erdoğan due in Kiev to discuss Ukraine-Russia standoff

    Erdoğan due in Kiev to discuss Ukraine-Russia standoff

  4. Bodies of migrants pushed back by Greece recovered at border: Minister

    Bodies of migrants pushed back by Greece recovered at border: Minister

  5. Turkey, Armenia to launch mutual charter flights today

    Turkey, Armenia to launch mutual charter flights today
Recommended
New justice minister vows to take further measures against domestic violence

New justice minister vows to take further measures against domestic violence
Bodies of migrants pushed back by Greece recovered at border: Minister

Bodies of migrants pushed back by Greece recovered at border: Minister
Erdoğan due in Kiev to discuss Ukraine-Russia standoff

Erdoğan due in Kiev to discuss Ukraine-Russia standoff
Turkish jets target terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish jets target terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria
Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert
Young entrepreneur produces concrete canvas water tanks for arid lands

Young entrepreneur produces concrete canvas water tanks for arid lands
WORLD Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm

Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses as a huge swath of the U.S. braced for a major winter storm that was set to put millions of Americans in the path of heavy snow and freezing rain.
ECONOMY Exports hit all-time high for January

Exports hit all-time high for January

Turkey’s exports hit an all-time high for January with a 17 percent annual jump to $17.6 billion according to initial data, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Feb. 2. 
SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.