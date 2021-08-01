Turkey should be on alert against Afghan refugee influx: MHP leader

  • August 01 2021 13:45:00

Turkey should be on alert against Afghan refugee influx: MHP leader

ANKARA
Turkey should be on alert against Afghan refugee influx: MHP leader

Turkey is currently hosting nearly half a million Afghans on its soil and should be on alert against a new influx from Afghanistan in the coming period, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader has said.

“It is estimated that there are approximately 500,000 Afghan refugees in our country. It’s understood that an influx of refugees [from Afghanistan] will reach our borders in the risky and dangerous period ahead. We must be on the alert,” MHP chairman Devlet Bahçeli said in an interview with Türkgün newspaper over the weekend.

Bahçeli’s statement comes amid ongoing negotiations between Turkey and the United States over the control of the Kabul international airport. The withdrawal of NATO from Afghanistan has increased concerns that the Taliban will take over and establish a strict Islamic rule in the country. Many Afghans are trying to flee the country either through legal ways or illegally.

MHP leader also expressed views about an ongoing discussion about the stay of around 4 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

“They are our guests. In principle, we are in favor of sending foreign nationals, who reside in our country in temporary status, back to their own countries in a safe and peaceful manner,” Bahçeli said.

He also criticized Syrians who visited their countries during the Eid al-Adha and returned to Turkey. “Those who can go to their countries for the Eid al-Adha should not return,” he said.

While on the one hand, Syrians are struggling for their country, but on the other, the ones who migrated to Turkey enjoying themselves at Turkey’s resorts, Bahçeli said, stressing that this was a huge inconsistency that draws reaction of people.

“Also, there should be a limit on asylum seekers from going and settling wherever they want without the control [of authorities],” he suggested.

TURKEY Tourists in Bodrum evacuated by boat amid fires

Tourists in Bodrum evacuated by boat amid fires
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey unites in fight against multiple forest fires

    Turkey unites in fight against multiple forest fires

  2. World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

    World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

  3. Two children accused of Marmaris fire say they were burning books

    Two children accused of Marmaris fire say they were burning books

  4. Two earthquakes in Aegean Sea jolt Turkey’s west

    Two earthquakes in Aegean Sea jolt Turkey’s west

  5. Erdoğan visits areas affected by forest fires

    Erdoğan visits areas affected by forest fires
Recommended
People’s Alliance to continue as long as the nation wants: Bahçeli

People’s Alliance to continue as long as the nation wants: Bahçeli
Probe launched into mayor’s anti-refugee remarks

Probe launched into mayor’s anti-refugee remarks
CHP leader reiterates warning against Afghan refugees

CHP leader reiterates warning against Afghan refugees
CHP will negotiate hard with EU on refugee burden-sharing: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP will negotiate hard with EU on refugee burden-sharing: Kılıçdaroğlu
Political parties offer Eid greetings via video conference

Political parties offer Eid greetings via video conference
Tough negotiations are waiting for you: CHP leader

Tough negotiations are waiting for you: CHP leader
WORLD China, Australia ramp up COVID curbs as Delta variant spreads

China, Australia ramp up COVID curbs as Delta variant spreads

China and Australia ramped up COVID-19 curbs on July 31 as Delta variant cases surged and tens of thousands rallied in France against restrictions designed to stop the pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey wants to improve trade ties with Russia in a balanced manner and based on a win-win approach, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş has said.

SPORTS Djordjevic becomes Fenerbahçe Bekos new head coach

Djordjevic becomes Fenerbahçe Beko's new head coach

Aleksandar Djordjevic was announced as Fenerbahçe Beko's new head coach on July 31.