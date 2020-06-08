Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

  • June 08 2020 12:14:00

Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

Meltem Özgenç - ANKARA
Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

Turkey’s Health Ministry has changed the criteria for conducting the COVID-19 tests as people started to show symptoms other than fever and dry cough more often.

Initially, the Health Ministry was conducting COVID-19 tests on people who had fever, dry cough and respiratory difficulties, which are considered to be the most common symptoms of the disease.

Nevertheless, recently many started to show symptoms such as headache, muscle pain and the loss of smell and taste. As cases were detected without showing any common symptoms, the ministry upgraded its criteria for tests.

With the new criteria, patients who show at least one of the symptoms, throat, head or muscle aches, loss of smell of taste and diarrhea, they will be subjected to COVID-19 tests.

Tests will still be carried out on people who have fever, consistent dry cough and respiratory difficulties.

“The ministry regularly updated its case definition [for COVID-19]. There are major works being carried out on this matter. In the scope of these works, tests will be carried out and groups will be detected. Of course, everything depends on the data,” said Professor Recep Öztürk, a member of the Science Board established for the virus outbreak.

“Right now, works are ongoing for the test algorithms. The ministry has an immense testing capacity. As the number of patients drops, tests will continue on risky areas,” Öztürk said.

 

Meanwhile, Professor Mehmet Ceyhan, the head of the Infectious Diseases Association, noted that when the pandemic erupted some 70 percent of the patients had fever and cough.

“This figure dropped to 20 percent for fever,” Ceyhan said, adding that the ministry’s new criteria is in accordance with the cases’ symptoms.

Ceyhan also suggested that heartaches and changes in skin color can also be added to the new criteria list. 

Ceyhan also added that in two days, the ministry conducted over 50,000 tests. Out of this figure, 30,000 were people who referred to health institutions due to showing symptoms and people who had contact with the possible COVID-19 cases.

The remaining 20,000 were conducted for scanning purposes, Ceyhan conveyed.

“The individuals tested for the virus in the latter group included wealth workers, barbers, drivers and members of the flight crews,” he said.

Ceyhan estimated that there are some 300,000 people in Turkey, who are not even aware that they have the virus. “In Istanbul, one out of 100 people is believed to have COVID-19,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bosphorus’ garbage on display in Istanbul square

    Bosphorus’ garbage on display in Istanbul square

  2. Turkey marks first curfew-free weekend since mid- April

    Turkey marks first curfew-free weekend since mid- April

  3. Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

    Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

  4. Turkey willing to do business in Libya, president’s aide says

    Turkey willing to do business in Libya, president’s aide says

  5. Turkey’s women take to Twitter to mock sexist language

    Turkey’s women take to Twitter to mock sexist language
Recommended
Talks with US on Patriot sale not matured: Official

Talks with US on Patriot sale not matured: Official
New regulations introduced amid normalization

New regulations introduced amid normalization
Ruling AKP mulls to introduce 5 percent threshold for alliance in elections

Ruling AKP mulls to introduce 5 percent threshold for alliance in elections
Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers

Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers
Around 333,000 cannabis sativa roots seized

Around 333,000 cannabis sativa roots seized
Police raid cockfight arena with grandstands, detain 47

Police raid cockfight arena with grandstands, detain 47
WORLD Surge in Latin America as global coronavirus toll pass 400,000

Surge in Latin America as global coronavirus toll pass 400,000

Surging fatalities in Latin America helped push the global coronavirus death toll above 400,000 on June 7, even as Europe emerged from its virus lockdown with infections increasingly under control there.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister

Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister

Turkey will continue to back investments that will reduce imports and increase exports, said Berat Albayrak, the country's treasury and finance minister, on June 8.
SPORTS Istanbul should press ahead with Olympics bid: Executive

Istanbul should press ahead with Olympics bid: Executive

Istanbul must be a candidate for the 2032 Summer Olympics and the Turkish megacity should not give up until that is accomplished, a sports executive said on June 7. 