Turkey sends medical aid to Chad, Tajikistan

  • May 26 2020 11:01:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish plane carrying medical supplies departed from the capital Ankara for Chad on May 26 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The boxes containing the aid carried a message for the people of Chad.

"After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun,” it said, quoting the words of 13th-century Sufi poet Jalaluddin Rumi.

Turkey on May 26 also sent masks to Tajikistan to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Turkish Red Crescent delivered 50,000 medical items, Turkey's Embassy to the Central Asian country said in a statement.

Some 200 Tajik citizens stranded in Turkey were also brought back to their country, the statement added.

Turkey has helped at least 82 countries with humanitarian aid during the outbreak, including Italy, Spain, and the UK, making it the world's third-largest provider of aid during the pandemic.

