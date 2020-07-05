Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19

  • July 05 2020 16:55:00

Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19

BAKU-Anadolu Agency
Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19

Turkey has sent medical supplies to Azerbaijan to contribute to country's fight against the novel coronavirus, Turkey's Embassy in Baku said on July 5.

The shipment included 30 ventilators, 55,000 overalls, 50,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 glasses, 200,000 gloves, and 40,000 boxes of various medicines, said the embassy statement.

It stressed that the aid sent to Azerbaijan is a "strong manifestation of the brotherhood" of the two countries' presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ilham Aliyev.

The fight against the pandemic will only succeed if all countries show
cooperation and solidarity, it added.

Reiterating that Turkey has so far provided aid to nearly 140 countries to support their fight against COVID-19, the embassy expressed hope that the aid sent to Baku will contribute to the country's coronavirus battle.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's first maritime missile successfully passes test

    Turkey's first maritime missile successfully passes test

  2. World’s biggest submerged plane in Turkey awaits divers

    World’s biggest submerged plane in Turkey awaits divers

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

    Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

  5. Turkish defense officials hold talks in Malta

    Turkish defense officials hold talks in Malta
Recommended
Turkey spoiled traps set against it in east Med: Erdoğan

Turkey spoiled traps set against it in east Med: Erdoğan
Latest virus numbers are worrying, says Turkey’s health minister

Latest virus numbers are worrying, says Turkey’s health minister
Greece ‘longing for Turkish tourists who spend more than Europeans’

Greece ‘longing for Turkish tourists who spend more than Europeans’
Local worker told to light oven after Khashoggi entered consulate

Local worker told to light oven after Khashoggi entered consulate
EU’s continued travel restriction for Turkey unfair, says foreign minister

EU’s continued travel restriction for Turkey unfair, says foreign minister
Main opposition CHP leader criticizes gov’t over economy, says ‘middle class collapsed’

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes gov’t over economy, says ‘middle class collapsed’
WORLD Israeli leaders son takes center stage in corruption sagas

Israeli leader's son takes center stage in corruption sagas

As scandal-plagued Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands trial for corruption, his 28-year-old son has emerged as a driving force in a counterattack against critics and the state institutions prosecuting the longtime Israeli leader.
ECONOMY ‘Leave politics aside, let’s focus on trade,’ minister calls on EU

‘Leave politics aside, let’s focus on trade,’ minister calls on EU

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan urges European officials to upgrade the customs union agreement immediately to protect and improve trade relations
SPORTS Henry Onyekuru leaves Galatasaray

Henry Onyekuru leaves Galatasaray

Henry Onyekuru left Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray on July 4 at as his loan deal with the Istanbul football club concluded at the end of June.