Turkey sends food aid to Uganda amid coronavirus

  • April 27 2020 15:17:27

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s state-run aid agency on April 27 sent food aid to Uganda to help the East African country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) sent 1,000 food packages, including flour, beans and sugar, to Uganda, whose economy has been hard hit by the outbreak, according to a statement by TIKA.

Turkey’s Ambassador to Uganda Fikret Kerem Alp and TİKA’s Uganda Coordinator Yahya Acun delivered the aid to Mary Karooro Okurut, the minister in charge of general duties, to distribute them to needy people.

Okurut thanked Turkey for the relief on behalf of her country.

