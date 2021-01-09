Turkey sees significant drop in coronavirus caseload, says health minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Jan. 8 reported a significant drop in the countrywide number of novel coronavirus cases over last two weeks.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter that there had been a 40% drop in the caseload of both Istanbul and the Aegean province Izmir, as well as a reduction of roughly 60% both in the capital Ankara and northwestern Bursa province.

Following a meeting with public health authorities in four of Turkey's biggest cities, Koca added that they had discussed ongoing preparations to start Turkey's vaccination campaign.​​​​​​​