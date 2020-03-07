Turkey sees no violations of ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

  • March 07 2020 11:44:00

HATAY
İHA Photo

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said there had been no violations of the ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib, as part of the agreement with Russia.

“We will continue to be a deterrent force to prevent any violation to the ceasefire. None occurred since ceasefire entered into force,” Akar said in Turkey’s southern Hatay province, bordering Syria.

Warning against attacks on Turkish troops in the region, which have sown chaos since the beginning of the year, he stressed: “We would like everyone to know that we will intensely retaliate for any attack on Turkish troops or observation posts in Idlib under our right to self-defense.”

Joint patrols to start on March 15

Akar also said that the joint patrols of Turkish and Russian forces around M4 road in Idlib region will start on March 15.

"We started working on the principles of the security corridor to be established along the highway,” he said.

A Russian military committee will visit Turkey early next week, he added.

"We expect a permanent cease-fire, and to provide the environment for the return of more than 1 million innocent displaced people, 81 percent of them women and children,” he said

Turkey has started to work on the procedures and principles of the safety corridor around the road, Akar added.

Russia and Turkey back opposing sides in Syria’s nine-year conflict, with Moscow supporting Syria's Bashar al-Assad and Turkey backing the opposition forces. 

