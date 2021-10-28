Turkey says US should deliver F-35s Ankara paid for, or return money

WASHINGTON/ANKARA

The U.S. should either deliver the F-35 fighter jets that Turkey paid for or return the money or give another product instead, the Turkish foreign minister said Oct. 28.

“If the US does not want to resolve the issue about F35s, or if the U.S. Congress blocks it, Turkey will consider other options including purchasing [Russian-made] SU-35 or SU-57,” Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told CNN Turk in a televised interview.

Turkey and the U.S. have agreed to continue talks to resolve the issue over the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Oct. 28.

According to a statement, representatives of the Turkish and U.S. defense ministries held a meeting in the capital Ankara, in which they also discussed financial issues.

Pentagon said on Oct. 27 that the U.S. and Turkey have held another round of talks aimed at resolving the dispute over Ankara's removal from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

Spokesman Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said top Pentagon officials Andrew Winternitz and Melissa Benkert led a U.S. delegation to Ankara on Oct. 27 "for dispute resolution discussions to address remaining issues resulting from Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program, which was finalized on September 23."

"The meeting demonstrates the commitment of the United States Government to conclude respectfully Turkey’s prior involvement in the F-35 program," Semelroth said in a statement.

"Discussions were productive, and the delegations plan to meet again in the coming months in Washington, D.C."

The U.S. under former President Donald Trump removed Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter program in 2019 over Ankara's purchase of Russia's advanced S-400 anti-air system, which U.S. officials maintain poses risks to the F-35s, including the possibility that Russia could covertly use the system to obtain classified details on the jet.

Turkey has maintained it only turned to the Russian system after it failed to reach terms during protracted negotiations with the U.S. over the acquisition of Raytheon's Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. Ankara has additionally said the S-400 poses no risk to the F-35.

Turkey ordered some 100 F-35s, and its defense sector played prominently in the development and manufacture of the fifth-generation fighter jets.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said he would meet his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, on the margins of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

“The agenda for Rome and Glasgow appears to have changed. We are likely to meet in Glasgow instead of Rome,” Erdoğan on Oct. 26 told journalists on board his return flight from a trip to Azerbaijan.

Erdoğan said he will discuss with the U.S. leader the $1.4-billion payment plan for the F-35 fighter jets that Washington refused to deliver to Turkey after Ankara purchased Russian-made S-400 defense systems.

The most important subject in this meeting would be the F-35 issue, he said, noting that there are signals from Washington to deliver the F-16 warplanes in return for Turkey’s money paid for F-35 programme.

Defense chiefs discuss regional security

In the meantime, the top defense officials of Turkey and the U.S. held a phone call on Oct. 27, according the Turkish authorities.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Secretary of Defense Lloyd James treated bilateral and regional defense and security issues, said the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Turkey’s presidential spokesman and the U.S. national security adviser on Oct. 27 also discussed by phone bilateral ties, the F-35/F-16 issue, global climate change and regional developments, an official statement said.

İbrahim Kalın and Jake Sullivan spoke about Turkish-U.S. relations along with regional issues, including Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, Greece, and the eastern Mediterranean, said a Turkish presidential statement.