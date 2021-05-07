Turkey says talks with Egypt to continue for normalization

  • May 07 2021 08:52:00

Turkey says talks with Egypt to continue for normalization

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey says talks with Egypt to continue for normalization

Following two-day exploratory talks between Turkey and Egypt, the Turkish foreign minister said on May 6 there was "a positive atmosphere" in Cairo.

"Discussions will continue on the steps that can be taken to normalize relations in the upcoming period," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told TRT Haber, Turkey's state-run news channel.

On a question regarding the two-day meetings of Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his Egyptian counterpart Hamdi Sanad Loza in Cairo, Çavuşoğlu said that upon the invitation of Egypt, the Turkish delegation had previously announced that it would visit Cairo.

"As emphasized in the joint statement, the meetings were held in a positive atmosphere. Our friends discussed bilateral relations and what could be done about it," he said.

Regional issues concerning both countries were also addressed during the meeting, Çavuşoğlu said, adding that the issues of Libya, Syria, Iraq and the Eastern Mediterranean are important for all countries, including Egypt.

"We always say that Egypt will also profit from cooperation over here. When the relations improve to that level, we will discuss them as well for sure," he added.

The Turkish top diplomat recalled that he had been in contact with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry for various occasions before, such as meetings of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Syrian Support Group.

He said Shoukry had called him for Ramadan greetings and that Çavuşoğlu himself called the Egyptian foreign minister after a ship accident.

Exploratory talks between Turkey and Egypt that ended on Thursday were "frank and in-depth," also according to a joint press release between the two sides.

"The discussions were frank and in-depth. They addressed bilateral issues as well as a number of regional issues, in particular the situation in Libya, Syria, Iraq, and the need to achieve peace and security in the Eastern Mediterranean region," said the statement at the end of two days of deliberations in Egypt's capital Cairo.

Turkey and Egypt will evaluate the outcome of this round of talks and agree on the next steps, said the release, which was also published by the Turkish Foreign Ministry as a statement.

Diplomacy,

WORLD US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon
MOST POPULAR

  1. Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

    Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

  2. Turkish-German woman goes viral on social media

    Turkish-German woman goes viral on social media

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 42,187 as daily cases hit 22,388

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 42,187 as daily cases hit 22,388

  4. Ending Turkey’s military support would not favor Libya: Turkish FM

    Ending Turkey’s military support would not favor Libya: Turkish FM

  5. Turkey condemns decision of Latvian parliament on 1915 events

    Turkey condemns decision of Latvian parliament on 1915 events
Recommended
Turkeys new envoy to Iraq hopeful for promising bilateral ties

Turkey's new envoy to Iraq hopeful for promising bilateral ties
Turkey reopens consulate in Iraq’s Mosul

Turkey reopens consulate in Iraq’s Mosul
Turkey condemns decision of Latvian parliament on 1915 events

Turkey condemns decision of Latvian parliament on 1915 events
Ending Turkey’s military support would not favor Libya: Turkish FM

Ending Turkey’s military support would not favor Libya: Turkish FM
EU commissioner to visit Turkey for talks on renewing 2016 migrant deal

EU commissioner to visit Turkey for talks on renewing 2016 migrant deal
Turkish officials meet delegation from Northern Cyprus

Turkish officials meet delegation from Northern Cyprus
WORLD US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

US sends more reinforcements for Afghan pullout: Pentagon

The U.S. military has deployed more heavy bombers and fighter jets to protect withdrawing American and coalition troops from Afghanistan, which have so far sustained no direct attacks, the Pentagon said on May 6. 
ECONOMY Turkey to see up to 6% growth in 1Q: Finance minister

Turkey to see up to 6% growth in 1Q: Finance minister

Turkish Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on May 6 he expects Turkey to see 5.5%-6% growth in the first quarter, double-digit growth in the second quarter with the base effect and above 5% growth throughout the year. 

SPORTS Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Mustafa Cengiz, the current chairman of Galatasaray will not run for the Lions' next presidential election, he said on May 6. 