Turkey says talks with Egypt to continue for normalization

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Following two-day exploratory talks between Turkey and Egypt, the Turkish foreign minister said on May 6 there was "a positive atmosphere" in Cairo.

"Discussions will continue on the steps that can be taken to normalize relations in the upcoming period," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told TRT Haber, Turkey's state-run news channel.

On a question regarding the two-day meetings of Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his Egyptian counterpart Hamdi Sanad Loza in Cairo, Çavuşoğlu said that upon the invitation of Egypt, the Turkish delegation had previously announced that it would visit Cairo.

"As emphasized in the joint statement, the meetings were held in a positive atmosphere. Our friends discussed bilateral relations and what could be done about it," he said.

Regional issues concerning both countries were also addressed during the meeting, Çavuşoğlu said, adding that the issues of Libya, Syria, Iraq and the Eastern Mediterranean are important for all countries, including Egypt.

"We always say that Egypt will also profit from cooperation over here. When the relations improve to that level, we will discuss them as well for sure," he added.

The Turkish top diplomat recalled that he had been in contact with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry for various occasions before, such as meetings of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Syrian Support Group.

He said Shoukry had called him for Ramadan greetings and that Çavuşoğlu himself called the Egyptian foreign minister after a ship accident.

Exploratory talks between Turkey and Egypt that ended on Thursday were "frank and in-depth," also according to a joint press release between the two sides.

"The discussions were frank and in-depth. They addressed bilateral issues as well as a number of regional issues, in particular the situation in Libya, Syria, Iraq, and the need to achieve peace and security in the Eastern Mediterranean region," said the statement at the end of two days of deliberations in Egypt's capital Cairo.

Turkey and Egypt will evaluate the outcome of this round of talks and agree on the next steps, said the release, which was also published by the Turkish Foreign Ministry as a statement.



