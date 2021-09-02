Turkey says it cannot handle new wave of migration

  • September 02 2021 09:08:00

Turkey says it cannot handle new wave of migration

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey says it cannot handle new wave of migration

The Turkish presidential spokesman and U.N. under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs on Sept. 1 discussed the current developments in Syria and Afghanistan, as Turkey stressed that it cannot handle a new wave of migration.

In a meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, İbrahim Kalın and Martin Griffiths discussed the humanitarian situation and aid issues in Syria and Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Turkey stressed that reaching a political solution is essential for ending the current humanitarian crisis in Syria, expressing satisfaction over the U.N. Security Council Resolution 2585, which ensures the continuation of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria.

The importance of ensuring stability and peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan was highlighted, along with an emphasis that Turkey cannot handle a new wave of migration.

It was also emphasized that the international community should take responsibility urgently and decisively.

The sides agreed that Turkey and the U.N. should maintain close coordination to prevent humanitarian crises.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal also met with Griffiths in Ankara.

On Twitter, it said that the "satisfaction with the close and developing cooperation between Turkey and #OCHA has been confirmed" during their meeting.

"Turkey's efforts for the alleviation of humanitarian needs of Syrians were discussed and Turkey and U.N.'s joint work in this regard was reviewed. The importance of improving the humanitarian situation in Yemen and Afghanistan was also stressed," it added.

WORLD Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout
MOST POPULAR

  1. British tourist leaves inheritance to hotel staff in Kuşadası

    British tourist leaves inheritance to hotel staff in Kuşadası

  2. Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

    Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

  3. Smooth evacuation from Kabul show Turkish army’s power: Defense minister

    Smooth evacuation from Kabul show Turkish army’s power: Defense minister

  4. New cases among children on rise: Expert

    New cases among children on rise: Expert

  5. World starts acknowledging success of Turkish drones: Erdoğan

    World starts acknowledging success of Turkish drones: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss regional issues

Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss regional issues
Smooth evacuation from Kabul show Turkish army’s power: Defense minister

Smooth evacuation from Kabul show Turkish army’s power: Defense minister
Turkey opens Consulate General in Serbia’s Novi Pazar

Turkey opens Consulate General in Serbia’s Novi Pazar
World starts acknowledging success of Turkish drones: Erdoğan

World starts acknowledging success of Turkish drones: Erdoğan
World should act in unity on Afghanistan: Turkish FM

World should act in unity on Afghanistan: Turkish FM
Turkey working to keep Syrian oil slick from reaching Northern Cyprus: VP Oktay

Turkey working to keep Syrian oil slick from reaching Northern Cyprus: VP Oktay
WORLD Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

The Taliban on Sept. 1 paraded some of the military hardware they captured during their takeover of Afghanistan, as a team from Qatar landed at the trashed airport in Kabul - a first step towards getting the facility back up and running as a lifeline for aid.

ECONOMY Turkeys hydropower capacity grows despite drought lowering output

Turkey's hydropower capacity grows despite drought lowering output

Although Turkey's installed hydropower capacity is continuing its growth, output from hydropower plants has fallen to 20.1 percent in electricity generation during the January-July period of this year, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency on Sept. 1.

SPORTS Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Turkish women’s national team won against Poland on Aug. 31 to advance to the Final Four of the 2021 Women’s European Volleyball Championship.