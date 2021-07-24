Turkey says 37 migrants rescued after boat sinks off Crete

  • July 24 2021 09:59:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
At least 37 people have been rescued after a boat carrying 45 migrants capsized southeast of the Greek island of Crete, Turkish authorities said on July 23.

The boat sank at 9.10 p.m. local time (1800GMT) on July 22 in the search and rescue area of Turkey due to severe weather conditions, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement.

It was sailing to Italy before it ran out of fuel, the statement also said.

In a separate statement, the National Defense Ministry said a search and rescue operation was carried out by the Turkish Navy, including two frigates - TCG Gelibolu and TCG Gökova - and a plane.

While the refugees were rescued, eight could not have been found despite efforts, said the ministry.

