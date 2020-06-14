Turkey, Russia to hold talks on Libya, Syria

  • June 14 2020 11:08:00

ANKARA
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit Turkey on June 14 for talks, the two countries' foreign ministries said on June 13.

In a statement, the ministry said: "... a delegation from the Russian Federation consisting of Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Russian military and security authorities will pay a visit to Turkey on 14 June 2020."

The delegations are expected to "have consultations and discuss coordination on regional issues," the statement added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also confirmed the visit, saying the ministers will lead "an interdepartmental Russian delegation" and that the visit is "in accordance with the agreements" between the Russian and Turkish presidents.

Moscow and Ankara have held frequent consultations recently on the situation in Syria and Libya, and the two issues -- particularly the latter -- are expected to dominate discussions during the latest visit.

Turkey supports Fayez al-Sarraj's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), whose forces have in recent weeks repelled a 14-month assault on Tripoli by Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA).

Russia, along with the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, backs the LNA. The United Nations said on June 10 that Libya's warring sides had begun to engage in a new round of ceasefire talks.

Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber said the ministers would also discuss the situation in Syria.

Russia backs Syria's Bashar al Assad's forces, while Turkey supports opposition fighters. A Turkish-Russian deal three months ago produced a ceasefire that halted fighting in northwest Syria's Idlib, but air strikes hit the region this week.

Ankara has raised concerns over the recently increased attacks by forces loyal to Assad in Idlib.     

Iran's Zarif due in Turkey for talks

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is also expected to visit Turkey on June 14 , the two countries' foreign ministries said.

Zarif will be in Istanbul on June 14-15, Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

“During the visit, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged,” the ministry added.

While Iran and Russia back Assad, Turkey supports rebels seeking his overthrow.

