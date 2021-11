Turkey rescues dozens of asylum seekers pushed back by Greece

BALIKESİR

Turkish coast guard units rescued dozens of asylum seekers pushed back by Greek forces late on Nov. 15.

A total of 45 asylum seekers were rescued from a rubber boat off the coast of Ayvalık district in Turkey's northwestern province of Balıkesir, the Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement.

One person was also arrested for alleged human smuggling, the statement said.