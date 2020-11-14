Turkey rescues 92 asylum seekers in Aegean

  • November 14 2020 15:37:50

Turkey rescues 92 asylum seekers in Aegean

İZMİR – Anadolu Agency
Turkey rescues 92 asylum seekers in Aegean

The Turkish Coast Guard on Nov. 13 rescued a total of 92 asylum seekers stranded in the Aegean Sea on two boats.

A Coast Guard vessel in the western Izmir province was sent to the coast of Seferihasar district as a sailing boat hit a fish farm cafe, according to an official statement.

A total of 70 asylum seekers were rescued, the statement added.

Another three asylum seekers, who had been pushed back by Greece to Turkish territorial waters, were rescued in the Cesme district.

Separately, the Turkish Coast Guard rescued at least 19 asylum seekers on the shores of Mugla province, said the source, who asked not to be named because of restrictions on speaking to the media.

After routine checks, the asylum seekers were transferred to the provincial migration authority.

A Turkish national aboard the boat was arrested for allegedly organizing human smuggling.

10 irregular migrants held across nation

Meanwhile, at least 10 irregular migrants were rounded up across Turkey, security sources said Friday.

Five Afghan nationals were held in the northwestern province of Kocaeli.

They were found crammed in a vehicle on the Anadolu Highway and the driver was detained right after.

The migrants were referred to the provincial migration office. Legal action was taken against the driver, identified only by initials I.B., for smuggling migrants.

Separately, police arrested five foreign nationals, including a child, in the southern Kilis province, local authorities said in a statement.

Kilis governorate said that the migrants were found in a vehicle in the Oylum neighborhood.

The migrants were referred to the provincial migration office and the driver was detained.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

    Istanbul bans smoking on scores of streets, avenues, squares

  2. Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

    Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

  3. Turkey marks 1944 deportation of Ahıska Turks

    Turkey marks 1944 deportation of Ahıska Turks

  4. Hunters shot bird that reappeared 100 years later

    Hunters shot bird that reappeared 100 years later

  5. Greece repeatedly violated Turkish air, water limits in Oct: Ministry

    Greece repeatedly violated Turkish air, water limits in Oct: Ministry
Recommended
Turkey detains ISIL terrorists

Turkey detains ISIL terrorists

Tourism in time of pandemic: Turkey replaces virus-locked Europe

Tourism in time of pandemic: Turkey replaces virus-locked Europe
Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in east

Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in east

Erdoğan calls on nation to comply with virus measures

Erdoğan calls on nation to comply with virus measures

Turkish, Russian delegations complete technical talks on Karabakh

Turkish, Russian delegations complete technical talks on Karabakh
Azerbaijan, Armenia exchange bodies of soldiers

Azerbaijan, Armenia exchange bodies of soldiers
WORLD Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, indicted in the U.S. for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was secretly killed in Iran in August, The New York Times reported on Nov. 13. 
ECONOMY Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

The Turkish lira gained a large ground against foreign currencies during the last week, when the Turkish economy saw some significant changes.
SPORTS Stroll takes maiden pole to upstage title-chasing Hamilton in Turkey

Stroll takes maiden pole to upstage title-chasing Hamilton in Turkey

Lance Stroll upstaged Formula One’s title-chasing Lewis Hamilton on Nov. 14 when he grabbed the first pole position of his career at the Turkish Grand Prix.