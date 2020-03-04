Turkey rescues 78 migrants from boats off Aegean coast

  • March 04 2020 09:34:25

İZMİR - Anadolu Agency
A total of 78 irregular migrants were rescued off Turkey's Aegean coast, sources said on March 4.

Coast Guard teams launched an operation and rescued 40 Afghan migrants who were in a rubber boat which had been directed to Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard.

Separately, Coast Guard teams also rescued 38 irregular migrants from a boat drifting off the Aegean coast.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and
persecution.

