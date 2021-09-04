Turkey rescues 174 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

  • September 04 2021 09:51:00

Turkey rescues 174 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

İZMİR/BALIKESİR/AYDIN-Anadolu Agency
Turkey rescues 174 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued on Sept. 3 as many as 174 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea after they were pushed back by Greek authorities, according to the Coast Guard Command. 

A coast guard team in the seaside town of Ayvalık, northwestern Balıkesir province, rescued at least 28 asylum seekers from a rubber boat. They were taken to the command headquarters on Cunda Island.

Separately, a team was dispatched off Kuşadası district in Aydın province after learning that 83 asylum seekers were stranded on two lifeboats. They were later taken to the provincial migration office.

The coast guard also rescued four asylum seekers near Dikili district and 59 others off Foça district in Izmir. After routine checks, they were taken to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new security measures on its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

TURKEY 6 dead as freight train, bus collide in northwestern Turkey

6 dead as freight train, bus collide in northwestern Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

    Interior Ministry issues new circular on entry conditions to country

  2. Turkey's annual inflation rises in August

    Turkey's annual inflation rises in August

  3. European Parliament backs updating customs deal

    European Parliament backs updating customs deal

  4. Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

    Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

  5. Turkey fines WhatsApp $235,000 over data breach

    Turkey fines WhatsApp $235,000 over data breach
Recommended
6 dead as freight train, bus collide in northwestern Turkey

6 dead as freight train, bus collide in northwestern Turkey
US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken

US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken
Turkey fines WhatsApp $235,000 over data breach

Turkey fines WhatsApp $235,000 over data breach

Intl sky observation event kicks off at ancient castle

Int'l sky observation event kicks off at ancient castle
Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows
Ancient Akdamar Church to hold 9th holy mass

Ancient Akdamar Church to hold 9th holy mass
WORLD Cuba starts vaccinating children to re-open schools amid COVID surge

Cuba starts vaccinating children to re-open schools amid COVID surge

Cuban authorities on Sept. 3 launched a national campaign to vaccinate children aged two to 18 against COVID-19, a prerequisite set by the Communist government for schools to reopen amid a spike in infections.

ECONOMY European Parliament backs updating customs deal

European Parliament backs updating customs deal

A report recommending an end to the Customs Union between the European Union and Turkey and replacing it with a free trade agreement (FTA) of the type with the United Kingdom, Japan or Canada has been discussed at the European Parliament’s Commission on International Trade (INTA).

SPORTS Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Concluding their quest for the European crown, the Turkish women's volleyball team on Sept. 3 got eliminated in the semifinals of the CEV EuroVolley 2021, losing to Serbia 3-1.