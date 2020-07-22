Turkey rescues 110 asylum seekers in Aegean

  • July 22 2020 10:20:00

Turkey rescues 110 asylum seekers in Aegean

İZMİR-Anadolu Agency
Turkey rescues 110 asylum seekers in Aegean

Turkey rescued 36 asylum seekers who were pushed back by the Greek Coast Guard into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean, said security sources on July 22.

Acting on a tip that there were scores of asylum seekers in a dinghy off the coast of Dikili in the Izmir province, the Turkish Coast Guard launched a search operation and rescued the asylum seekers, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After routine checks, the asylum seekers were referred to the provincial migration authority.

The Turkish Coast Guard also rescued 31 asylum seekers who set off from the coast of Ayvacık in Çanakkale, northwestern Turkey, seeking to reach the Greek island of Lesbos.

The asylum seekers, who were rescued off İğdeli Burnu, were referred to the Ayvacık police station.

Also, in the northwestern Balıkesir province, 43 irregular migrants were held in the coastal city of Ayvalık.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country earlier this year opened its gates to irregular migrants seeking to cross to Europe, accusing the EU of failing to keep its promises under a 2016 migrant deal.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Brutal murder of young woman shocks country

    Brutal murder of young woman shocks country

  2. US Air Force officially buying Turkey's F-35s

    US Air Force officially buying Turkey's F-35s

  3. Turkey defies Egyptian move but takes measures in Libya

    Turkey defies Egyptian move but takes measures in Libya

  4. Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

    Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

  5. Turkey invites foreign leaders for prayers at Hagia Sophia

    Turkey invites foreign leaders for prayers at Hagia Sophia
Recommended
Ankara rejects assertions of Greece for NAVTEX area issued by Turkey: Foreign Ministry

Ankara rejects assertions of Greece for NAVTEX area issued by Turkey: Foreign Ministry
Dam to be drained to find missing woman

Dam to be drained to find missing woman
2,000-year-old Hercules relief damaged

2,000-year-old Hercules relief damaged
Turkish FM pays visit to Equatorial Guinea

Turkish FM pays visit to Equatorial Guinea
Turkey absolutely against Libya partition: Spokesperson

Turkey absolutely against Libya partition: Spokesperson
Turkish, German leaders discuss, Syria, Libya over phone

Turkish, German leaders discuss, Syria, Libya over phone
WORLD China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston

China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston

China said on July 22 that the U.S. has ordered it to close its consulate in Houston in what an official called an outrageous and unjustified move that will sabotage China-U.S. relations.
ECONOMY Turkey renews daily power consumption record on July 21

Turkey renews daily power consumption record on July 21

Turkey's daily electricity consumption hit a new record high with 934,482 megawatt-hours on Tuesday, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) on July 22. 
SPORTS Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir clinched the Turkish Super Lig title with a 1-0 victory over HK Kayserispor.