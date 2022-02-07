Turkey reports 96,514 new coronavirus cases, 236 more deaths

  • February 07 2022 19:23:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 96,514 in the past 24 hours, and 236 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 7.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 83,274 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 432,131 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 143.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 57.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 25.6 million.

 

