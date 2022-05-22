Turkey reports 905 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

  • May 22 2022 22:23:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 905 in the past 24 hours, and 5 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on May 22.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 1,019 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 118,852 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 147.6 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 53 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.7 million.

