Turkey reports 72,615 new coronavirus cases, 176 more deaths

  • January 10 2022 23:51:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 72,615 in the past 24 hours, and 176 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 19.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 84,426  patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 412,031 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 140 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 57.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 23.8 million.

