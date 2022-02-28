Turkey reports 64,275 new coronavirus cases, 213 more deaths

ISTANBUL

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 64,275 in the past 24 hours, and 213 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 28.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 76,832 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 410,435 tests were conducted over the past day.



The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 145.6 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021.



More than 57.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.8 million have been fully vaccinated.



The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27 million.