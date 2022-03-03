Turkey reports 49,424 new coronavirus cases, 188 more deaths

  • March 03 2022 19:53:00

Turkey reports 49,424 new coronavirus cases, 188 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey reports 49,424 new coronavirus cases, 188 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 49,424 in the past 24 hours, and 188 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Mar. 3.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 66,873 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 398,242 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 145.8 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.8 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.2 million.

Vaccine,

TURKEY Turkey reports 49,424 new coronavirus cases, 188 more deaths

Turkey reports 49,424 new coronavirus cases, 188 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia appreciates Turkey’s stance concerning straits: Envoy

    Russia appreciates Turkey’s stance concerning straits: Envoy

  2. Outdoor mask mandate scrapped, some other anti-virus rules eased

    Outdoor mask mandate scrapped, some other anti-virus rules eased

  3. Presidential aide warns not to marginalize Russian citizens

    Presidential aide warns not to marginalize Russian citizens

  4. US network apologizes after showing Istanbul as Greek

    US network apologizes after showing Istanbul as Greek

  5. Eurovision winner takes refuge in Turkey after forced to flee Ukraine

    Eurovision winner takes refuge in Turkey after forced to flee Ukraine
Recommended
Presidential aide warns not to marginalize Russian citizens

Presidential aide warns not to marginalize Russian citizens
Nearly 9,000 Turks evacuated from Ukraine: FM

Nearly 9,000 Turks evacuated from Ukraine: FM
Opposition’s new governance proposal ‘empty’ text: MHP leader

Opposition’s new governance proposal ‘empty’ text: MHP leader
Russia appreciates Turkey’s stance concerning straits: Envoy

Russia appreciates Turkey’s stance concerning straits: Envoy
Outdoor mask mandate scrapped, some other anti-virus rules eased

Outdoor mask mandate scrapped, some other anti-virus rules eased
Scientists to find cause of dead dolphins washing up on Istanbul shores

Scientists to find cause of dead dolphins washing up on Istanbul shores
WORLD Mass blackouts reported across parts of Taiwan

Mass blackouts reported across parts of Taiwan

Power failures were reported in many parts of Taiwan on March 3 following what the presidential office said was "an incident" at a power plant.
ECONOMY Annual inflation surges to 54.4 percent

Annual inflation surges to 54.4 percent

Turkey’s annual inflation rate in February hit a two-decade high at 54.4 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 3. 
SPORTS Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Faced with the threat of financial sanctions targeting Russians, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced on March 2 he is trying to sell the Premier League club that became trophy-winning machine thanks to his lavish investment.