Turkey reports 49,424 new coronavirus cases, 188 more deaths

ISTANBUL

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 49,424 in the past 24 hours, and 188 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Mar. 3.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 66,873 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 398,242 tests were conducted over the past day.



The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 145.8 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021.



More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.8 million have been fully vaccinated.



The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.2 million.