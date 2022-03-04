Turkey reports 38,283 new coronavirus cases, 180 more deaths

  • March 04 2022 19:48:00

Turkey reports 38,283 new coronavirus cases, 180 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey reports 38,283 new coronavirus cases, 180 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 38,283 in the past 24 hours, and 180 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Mar. 4.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 63,311 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 365,614 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 145.9 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.8 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.2 million.

Vaccine,

TURKEY Turkey reports 38,283 new coronavirus cases, 180 more deaths

Turkey reports 38,283 new coronavirus cases, 180 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

    Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

  2. Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

    Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup

    Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup

  4. Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war

    Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war

  5. 64 pct chance of Istanbul quake to hit before 2030: Expert

    64 pct chance of Istanbul quake to hit before 2030: Expert
Recommended
Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu
Probe launched into HDP lawmaker Güzel

Probe launched into HDP lawmaker Güzel
Gov’t works on new reform to stop violence against women: Erdoğan

Gov’t works on new reform to stop violence against women: Erdoğan
Turkey welcomes deal for creating humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Turkey welcomes deal for creating humanitarian corridors in Ukraine
President Erdoğan replaces agriculture minister

President Erdoğan replaces agriculture minister
Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup

Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup
WORLD Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates on March 3 criticized her ex-husband Bill Gates for having met multiple times with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of child sex crimes who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom signs MoU for 5G deal with Huawei

Türk Telekom signs MoU for 5G deal with Huawei

Türk Telekom and Chinese giant Huawei have signed a memorandum of understanding (Mou) to collaborate to develop the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks (5G) in Turkey.
SPORTS Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Faced with the threat of financial sanctions targeting Russians, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced on March 2 he is trying to sell the Premier League club that became trophy-winning machine thanks to his lavish investment.