Turkey reports 33,520 new coronavirus cases, 129 more deaths

  • January 02 2022 22:47:49

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 33,520 in the past 24 hours, and 129 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 2.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 22,161 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 362,836 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 132.2 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 56.9 million people have received their first doses, while over 51.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 19.3 million.

 

