Turkey reports 3,668 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths

  • April 20 2022 22:27:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 3,668 in the past 24 hours, and 18 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on April 20.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 17,857 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 158,523 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 147.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 53 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.7 million.

