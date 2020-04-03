Turkey reports 26,099 new coronavirus cases, 157 more deaths

  April 03 2020

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 26,099 in the past 24 hours, and 157 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Dec. 27.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 22,024 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 362,535 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 129.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 56.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 51.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 17.6 million.

 

