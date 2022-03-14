Turkey reports 24,404 new coronavirus cases, 133 more deaths

  • March 14 2022 20:06:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24,404 in the past 24 hours, and 133 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Mar. 14.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 38,812 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 319,649 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 146.2 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.4 million.

 

