Turkey reports 22,345 new coronavirus cases, 118 more deaths

  • March 16 2022 20:30:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 22,345 in the past 24 hours, and 118 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Mar. 16.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 32,364 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 324,058 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 146.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.4 million.

