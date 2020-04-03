Turkey reports 21,477 new coronavirus cases, 181 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 21,477 in the past 24 hours, and 181 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Dec. 14.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 24,042 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 358,117 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 121.9 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 56.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 51.0 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 12.7 million.

