Turkey reports 18,762 new coronavirus cases, 176 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 18,762 in the past 24 hours, and 176 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Dec. 20.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 24,497 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 351,253 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 124.9 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 56.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 51.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 14.7 million.

