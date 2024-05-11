Justice Ministry unveils four-year strategy plan

ANKARA

The Justice Ministry has revealed its comprehensive four-year strategy plan, outlining a series of measures aimed at streamlining various aspects of Türkiye's legal system, local media has said.

Among the key initiatives are the introduction of direct recording of hearings and the installation of solar power plants in prisons, according to daily Milliyet.

Furthermore, the strategy emphasizes the need for specialization within the public prosecutor's office, tailoring expertise to specific crime types, the daily wrote.

One of the most notable reforms outlined in the plan is the proposed decriminalization of certain acts currently classified as crimes, with a shift towards treating them as misdemeanors.

Moreover, the scope of crimes eligible for complaint will be expanded, while the period for the deletion of criminal records and archive information will be shortened. Additionally, the practice of recording convictions related to final judicial fines in criminal records will be terminated.

The strategy plan also emphasizes a transition from fixed probation to proportionate probation, ensuring that obligations imposed on convicts align with the nature of their crimes. In addition, specialized intervention programs will be developed for offenders convicted of drug-related offenses.

In a bid to enhance alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, the ministry will establish social mediation and peer mediation initiatives alongside the existing court-based family mediation institution. Moreover, efforts will be made to empower lawyers and involve them more actively in resolving disputes.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of natural disasters, emergency centers will be established nationwide to ensure uninterrupted judicial activities.

Personnel will be selected from volunteers to maintain operational readiness during such periods, with their training playing a key role in appointment, transfer, assignment and promotion decisions.

The strategy plan also underscores the importance of international collaboration, with members of the judiciary set to participate in internships at institutions such as the EU Court of Justice (ECJ).

Additionally, a new center will be established to develop the ethical and legal framework for artificial intelligence applications in the judicial sector, with a focus on enhancing forensic medicine services and supporting judicial activities through AI-based systems.

The four-year targets set forth by the ministry come with a total cost estimate of 1.36 trillion Turkish Liras ($42.19 billion).