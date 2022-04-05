Turkey reports 12,213 new coronavirus cases, 37 more deaths

  April 05 2022

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 12,213 in the past 24 hours, and 37 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on April 5.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 13,568 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 232,135 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 147.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.6 million.

