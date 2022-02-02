Turkey reports 110,682 new coronavirus cases, 217 more deaths

  • February 02 2022 21:29:45

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 110,682 in the past 24 hours, and 217 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 2.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 86,671 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 457,885 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 142.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 57.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 25.2 million.

