Turkey reports 11,194 new coronavirus cases, 64 more deaths

  • March 27 2022 22:44:00

Turkey reports 11,194 new coronavirus cases, 64 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey reports 11,194 new coronavirus cases, 64 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 11,194 in the past 24 hours, and 64 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Mar. 27.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 15,402 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 251,242 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 146.7 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.5 million.

 

TURKEY Turkey reports 11,194 new coronavirus cases, 64 more deaths

Turkey reports 11,194 new coronavirus cases, 64 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says

    Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says

  2. Rent, property prices skyrocket in Antalya amid Ukraine war

    Rent, property prices skyrocket in Antalya amid Ukraine war

  3. Turkish navy on alert against stray mines in Black Sea: Defense Minister

    Turkish navy on alert against stray mines in Black Sea: Defense Minister

  4. Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war

    Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war

  5. Zelenskyy: Russia sowing a deep hatred among Ukrainians

    Zelenskyy: Russia sowing a deep hatred among Ukrainians
Recommended
Kenyans leave mark on Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyans leave mark on Istanbul Half Marathon
Turkish navy on alert against stray mines in Black Sea: Defense Minister

Turkish navy on alert against stray mines in Black Sea: Defense Minister
Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says

Russian oligarchs can come to Turkey if legal, minister says
Melting snow heightens landslide risk in Black Sea region, warns expert

Melting snow heightens landslide risk in Black Sea region, warns expert
Most Turks do not think of stray animals as dangerous

Most Turks do not think of stray animals as dangerous
Turkey disposes stray naval mine in Bosphorus

Turkey disposes stray naval mine in Bosphorus
WORLD Iran diplomat suggests flexibility to restore nuclear deal

Iran diplomat suggests flexibility to restore nuclear deal

Iran’s top diplomat said Saturday that the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accepted the idea of continuing to be sanctioned by the U.S. if it meant the restoration of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

ECONOMY White House proposes new minimum tax on billionaires

White House proposes new minimum tax on billionaires

US President Joe Biden intends to propose a minimum tax of 20 percent on households worth more than $100 million and cut projected budget deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade.
SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match