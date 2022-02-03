Turkey reports 107,530 new coronavirus cases, 233 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 107,530 in the past 24 hours, and 233 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 3.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 88,014 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 455,463 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 142.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 57.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 25.3 million.

