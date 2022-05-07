Turkey reports 1,743 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

  • May 07 2022 00:51:00

Turkey reports 1,743 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey reports 1,743 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,743 in the past 24 hours, and 7 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on May 6.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 2,239 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 135,316 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 147.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 53 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.7 million.

TURKEY Turkey reports 1,743 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Turkey reports 1,743 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

    Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

  2. Nightclub opening door to Side temple ends up in court

    Nightclub opening door to Side temple ends up in court

  3. German satellite sends images of Bosphorus

    German satellite sends images of Bosphorus

  4. Turkey inflation rises to nearly 70 percent in April

    Turkey inflation rises to nearly 70 percent in April

  5. Beware of Ottoman coins marketed online, expert warns

    Beware of Ottoman coins marketed online, expert warns
Recommended
Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says
President Erdoğan congratulates Macron on election win

President Erdoğan congratulates Macron on election win
One in every three Turks clinically obese: Report

One in every three Turks clinically obese: Report
Microplastics pose high risk in Mediterranean

Microplastics pose high risk in Mediterranean
German satellite sends images of Bosphorus

German satellite sends images of Bosphorus
Reforestation efforts bear fruit, photos show

Reforestation efforts bear fruit, photos show
WORLD Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary

Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary

President Joe Biden on Thursday named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary, the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role. Incumbent Jen Psaki is set to leave the post next week.

ECONOMY German industrial orders down in March

German industrial orders down in March

German industrial orders dropped sharply in March, official data published yesterday showed, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine hit demand.
SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.