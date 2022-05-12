Turkey replaces governors by presidential decree

  • May 12 2022 14:44:53

Turkey replaces governors by presidential decree

ISTANBUL
Turkey replaces governors by presidential decree

Turkey replaced the governors of 10 provinces on May 12, while the governors of nine provinces were appointed as the chief civil inspector, and new governors had replaced them, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette.

Şanlıurfa Governor Abdullah Erin, Bolu Governor Ahmet Ümit, Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez, Diyarbakır Governor Münir Karaloğlu, Bartın Governor Sinan Güner, Kayseri Governor Şehmus Günaydın, Uşak Governor Funda Kocabıyık, Karaman Governor Mehmet Alpaslan Işık and Isparta Governor Ömer Seymenoğlu were appointed as the chief civil inspectors.

Family and Social Services Deputy Minister Kübra Güren Yiğitbaşı was appointed to Afyonkarahisar, Provincial Administration General Director Hüseyin Kürşat Kırbıyık to Edirne, Civil Society Relations Deputy Director General Erkan Kılıç to Bolu, Inspection Board Head Turan Ergün to Uşak, General Directorate of Provincial Administration Deputy Director Nurtaç Arslan to Bartın, Çankaya District Governor Hüdayar Mete Buhara to Kırşehir, Chief Civil Inspector Birol Ekici to Kırklareli, Kağıthane District Governor Mustafa Koç to Niğde, Gaziosmanpaşa District Governor Numan Hatipoğlu was appointed as the governor of Tokat.

