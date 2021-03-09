Turkey replaces general manager of Wealth Fund

  • March 09 2021 09:02:06

Turkey replaces general manager of Wealth Fund

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey replaces general manager of Wealth Fund

Arda Ermut has been appointed as the new general manager of the Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) after Zafer Sönmez was dismissed, according to the Official Gazette early on March 9.

Ermut was the head of Turkey's Investment Office between May 2015 to February 2020, a board member of TWF between September 2018 to November 2020 and a board member of Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines since June 2019.

He is also the former head of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), an umbrella organization that covers 170 national and regional investment promotion agencies from 130 countries.

Ermut has a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from Turkey's Bogazici University.

Sönmez, appointed in September 2018 as the head of TWF, was a manager at Malaysian Investment Fund Khazanah.

TWF is the owner of or a stakeholder in 23 companies, two licenses and real estate, including state lenders Ziraat Bank, HalkBank and VakıfBank; the country's stock exchange market Borsa Istanbul; Turkish Airlines; GSM giants Turkcell and Turk Telekom and natural gas firm Botas.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also the chairman of the board of TWF.

replace,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

    Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

  2. Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

    Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

  3. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  4. Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights

    Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights

  5. Turkey one of rare countries dodging COVID-19 with least damage: Erdoğan

    Turkey one of rare countries dodging COVID-19 with least damage: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months

Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months
Turkey’s stock exchange managing director resigns

Turkey’s stock exchange managing director resigns

Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights

Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights
Turkey to target African market with virtual fair

Turkey to target African market with virtual fair
Interest-free property funding legislation enters into force

Interest-free property funding legislation enters into force
Turkish airports see 5.2 mln passengers in February

Turkish airports see 5.2 mln passengers in February
WORLD Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

The Turkish-German scientist who co-developed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine said on March 8 the "grand mission" is "herd immunity" with enough jabs administered to tame the virus.  
ECONOMY Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months

Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months

Aimed at protecting employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey extended a ban on layoffs for another two months starting as of March 17, according to a presidential decree published on Official Gazette early on March 9. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings over the weekend after Galatasaray was held to a shocking 2-2 draw against Sivasspor at home on March 7.